Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Venator Materials by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of VNTR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

