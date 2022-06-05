Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,331 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,758 shares of company stock worth $5,634,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

