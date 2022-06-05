Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,315 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,315 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 4.29.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,696.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,583,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,957.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,106 shares of company stock worth $206,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

