Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 73.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the third quarter valued at $371,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fanhua alerts:

FANH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $4.64 on Friday. Fanhua Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is presently 276.19%.

Fanhua Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.