Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Jackson Financial worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $396,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $76,744,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $679,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1.40. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko bought 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.71 per share, with a total value of $150,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,094.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

