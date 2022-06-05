Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDR stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $364.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.30. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

