Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 116,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $475.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.60. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

