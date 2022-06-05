Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 136,773 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 269.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,263,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,158,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3,951.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 632,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 616,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.34.

Shares of FULC opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

