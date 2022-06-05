Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,751 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Brightcove worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Brightcove by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brightcove by 20.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

BCOV stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.28 million, a PE ratio of -229.67 and a beta of 0.80. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Brightcove news, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,773,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,308.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,342 shares of company stock worth $316,919 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

