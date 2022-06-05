Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth $526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 195.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 30.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCYO. TheStreet lowered Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Cycle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 34.43%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

