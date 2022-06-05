Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of Lantronix worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lantronix by 760,300.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Lantronix by 357.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.00 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.29.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

