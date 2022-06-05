Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 107,805 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 293.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Scholar Rock worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 708,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

