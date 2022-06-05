CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.45.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

