Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HNP shares. StockNews.com raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of HNP opened at $20.45 on Friday. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.