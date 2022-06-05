Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 32,641 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of OneWater Marine worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

