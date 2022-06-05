Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBPB. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

PBPB stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

