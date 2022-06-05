Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,223 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Identiv worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at $5,158,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 975.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 113,775 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Identiv alerts:

INVE opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.88 million, a PE ratio of 667.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 24,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $368,597.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 238,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,433. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.