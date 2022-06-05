Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.84.

Shares of HBM opened at $5.88 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

