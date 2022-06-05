Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 54,108 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HALL stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

