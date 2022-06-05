Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIV opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

