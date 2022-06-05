Comparing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Saul Centers and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 1 2 0 2.67 AvalonBay Communities 0 6 9 0 2.60

Saul Centers presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.71%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $258.06, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 21.22% 14.93% 2.95% AvalonBay Communities 47.68% 10.31% 5.72%

Risk and Volatility

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and AvalonBay Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $239.23 million 4.77 $48.39 million $1.70 28.24 AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 12.49 $1.00 billion $8.04 25.50

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Saul Centers pays out 134.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Saul Centers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

