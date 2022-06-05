RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.03% of RCM Technologies worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 6,464.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $283.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $615,500.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,317,540.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 27,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $515,374.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,556.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,930 shares of company stock worth $1,237,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

