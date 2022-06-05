Telsey Advisory Group Cuts JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $8.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of JOAN opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.66 million, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

