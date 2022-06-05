Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.04 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $76,947,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $678,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 759,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.