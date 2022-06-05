StockNews.com Downgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Hold

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $454,451,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.