Piper Sandler Increases Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.53. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,627 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $178,731,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

