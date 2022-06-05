51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. 51job has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,828,000 after purchasing an additional 832,711 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,457,000 after purchasing an additional 679,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter worth $32,974,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

