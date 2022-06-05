LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

LPTH stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

