Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of LILA opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.79.
In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
