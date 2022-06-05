Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILA opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Liberty Latin America had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.