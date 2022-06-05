Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $345.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.61. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

