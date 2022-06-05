Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $2,087,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,037,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $70.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

