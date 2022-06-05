Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,920,426.40 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,330,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $267,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

