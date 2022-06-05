Ryals Mcmullian Sells 66,000 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FLO opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

