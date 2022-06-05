Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Sells $1,700,978.94 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 231,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $1,700,978.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $493.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,116,000 after buying an additional 434,873 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 544,092 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

