Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Sells $1,700,978.94 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 231,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $1,700,978.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BLDE stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $493.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.
About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.