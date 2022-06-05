Tarang Amin Sells 42,561 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30.

On Friday, April 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

