Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Sells 17,400 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

