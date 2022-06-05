Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Sells 9,148 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zane Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $131.99 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

