Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 78,033 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,345,288.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,362,698 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,202,957.42.

PARR stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.26.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

