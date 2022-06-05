Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Pacific Investment Management Sells 561,112 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 658,107 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

See Also

