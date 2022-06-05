Yanzhuan Zheng Sells 188,554 Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yanzhuan Zheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of Microvast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00.

MVST stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

