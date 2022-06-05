Yanzhuan Zheng Sells 188,554 Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Yanzhuan Zheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of Microvast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00.
MVST stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.
MVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
