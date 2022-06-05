Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Purchases 300,000 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,379,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,967.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.55. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRDY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $164,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

