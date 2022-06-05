Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.25 Million Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.70% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,597,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $66.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)

