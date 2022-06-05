Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 98,657 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,886,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

