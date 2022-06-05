Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Banc of California worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Banc of California by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

