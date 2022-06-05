TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,437 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,888 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $22,697,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 25.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

