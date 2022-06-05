Bank of America Corp DE Buys 24,826 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of E.W. Scripps worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSP. Zacks Investment Research cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Huber Research cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,911.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $206,560. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

