Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Canon by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Canon by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

