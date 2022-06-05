Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCT opened at $18.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

