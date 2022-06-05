Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,712 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after buying an additional 223,814 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter.
USMC opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.
