Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,712 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after buying an additional 223,814 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

USMC opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.