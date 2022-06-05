Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

